Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 285.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 436,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,413. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $34.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. The business had revenue of $660.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $93,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,774 shares in the company, valued at $541,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,228 shares of company stock worth $509,951. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

