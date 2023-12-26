Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $242,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Under Armour makes up about 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 64.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,497,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,346 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $29,478,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,169,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 1,607.2% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,470,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,825 shares in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

Under Armour stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,738. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $13.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

View Our Latest Report on Under Armour

Under Armour Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.