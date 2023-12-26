Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,992. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $40.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

