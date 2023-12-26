Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 25.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Asana by 1,370.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASAN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 507,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $8,866,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,455,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,101,453.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 507,500 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $8,866,025.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,455,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,101,453.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,798,766 shares of company stock worth $31,735,823 and sold 38,940 shares worth $736,057. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ASAN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.86. 220,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,657. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 45.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.39%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

