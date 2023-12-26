Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KD. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 142.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Kyndryl Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE KD traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,357. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.