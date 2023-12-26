Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KD. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 142.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.
Kyndryl Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE KD traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,357. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kyndryl
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.