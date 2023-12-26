Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires 3,348 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 84.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vistra by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Vistra by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,104. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

