Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Chegg by 152.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Chegg by 280.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at $275,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHGG traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,501. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

