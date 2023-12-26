Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KGS. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth about $25,984,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth approximately $23,706,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth approximately $21,112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth approximately $18,359,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth approximately $17,864,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KGS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE KGS traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.12. 33,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.97. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $230.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

