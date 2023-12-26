Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Shares in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fiverr International by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International Price Performance

FVRR stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.46. 84,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,677. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fiverr International

Fiverr International Profile

(Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.