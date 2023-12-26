UnlimitedIP Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last Week (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $19.13 million and approximately $926.62 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001019 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
UnlimitedIP Profile
UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.uip.group.
Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “UIPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.