Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $3.03 on Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $66.96 million and $2.01 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 51.1% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00007104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,789,110 coins and its circulating supply is 22,114,611 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,901,280.50 traded over the last 24 hours.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

