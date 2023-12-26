Wanchain 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.62 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000603 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $50.78 million and $1.62 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00106142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00028080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00022016 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005783 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,476,574 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.