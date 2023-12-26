Rune Price Tops $5.71 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Rune has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $112,042.44 and $266,150.43 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.71 or 0.00013400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rune

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 5.7685615 USD and is down -7.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $268,858.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

