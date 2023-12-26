Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,452,000 after buying an additional 1,768,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

