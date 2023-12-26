Avity Investment Management Inc. Acquires 37,736 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,736 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up about 3.4% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of CrowdStrike worth $33,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $255.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.88. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $14,368,767.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,370,917.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $14,368,767.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,370,917.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $51,965,473. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

