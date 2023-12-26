Avity Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,019 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $436.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $438.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

