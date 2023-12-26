Avity Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up approximately 4.0% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $40,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $243.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

