Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Cintas by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $595.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $540.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.78. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $597.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

