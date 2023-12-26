Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJJ opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.70. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $116.78.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
