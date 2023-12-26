Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $310.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $313.35. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.05.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

