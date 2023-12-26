GEM Asset Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

GEM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
DFAC stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.