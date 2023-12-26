LGT Capital Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 34,405 shares during the period. Affiliated Managers Group makes up approximately 1.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $39,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMG opened at $151.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

