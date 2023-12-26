Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

