Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $285,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $582.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $527.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $593.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.94.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

