Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 390 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $55.98.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

