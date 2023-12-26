LGT Capital Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,155 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 1.9% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.14% of Ross Stores worth $52,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $136.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $137.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.91.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

