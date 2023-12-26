Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,136 shares during the quarter. Altice USA comprises 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 603,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,252. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATUS

Altice USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.