Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment accounts for approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after acquiring an additional 127,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,979,000 after acquiring an additional 594,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,247,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,011 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.48. 88,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,906. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. Barclays began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

