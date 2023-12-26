Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the quarter. Open Lending accounts for about 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 104,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 315,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Open Lending Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,554. The company has a quick ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 14.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $996.32 million, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Open Lending had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Open Lending

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,229,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,528,524.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

(Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.