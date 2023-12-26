Holland Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.34. The stock had a trading volume of 35,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,045. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

