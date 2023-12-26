Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 24,215 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Lyft comprises about 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,654 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,275,000 after buying an additional 125,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.02.

Lyft Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.30. 1,038,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,144,758. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $283,895.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,216,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $283,895.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,216,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,722 shares of company stock worth $3,764,425 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.