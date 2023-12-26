Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 24,215 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Lyft comprises about 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,654 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,275,000 after buying an additional 125,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.02.
Lyft Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.30. 1,038,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,144,758. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.86.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $283,895.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,216,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $283,895.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,216,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,722 shares of company stock worth $3,764,425 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
