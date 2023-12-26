Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.83. 75,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,194. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.35. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2917 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

