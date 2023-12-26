Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. AppLovin accounts for approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 85,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of APP stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.01. 422,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,372. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 80.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on APP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.
View Our Latest Analysis on APP
Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin
In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $12,857,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,088,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,425,886.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,757,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock worth $51,027,923. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AppLovin Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AppLovin
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.