Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Par Pacific comprises about 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.98. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. Par Pacific had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 64.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PARR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

