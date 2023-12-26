Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,279 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 24.9% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 73,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,640,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:USHY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $36.40. 2,821,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

