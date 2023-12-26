iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $110.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. 303,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,355. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

