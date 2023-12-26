Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Acquires 347 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,151,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,816,033. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

