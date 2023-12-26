iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Boosted by Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.88. The company had a trading volume of 604,127 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.