Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Riverwater Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AerSale as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 283,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 14,790.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other AerSale news, insider Frederick Craig Wright bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,569,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,622,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.60% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,681. AerSale Co. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $665.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). AerSale had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $92.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

