Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after acquiring an additional 486,401,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 879.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,799,000 after acquiring an additional 771,220 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,197,000 after acquiring an additional 628,900 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.71. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

