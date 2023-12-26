Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 32 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $397.40. 11,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.08 and a 200 day moving average of $356.09. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $295.95 and a twelve month high of $423.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pool

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.