Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires 14,871 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of Electromed worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Electromed by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELMD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,396. The company has a market cap of $89.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.38. Electromed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Electromed Profile

(Free Report)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

See Also

