Riverwater Partners LLC Has $423,000 Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of First Business Financial Services worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 22.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 107,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 207.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 113.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 53,225 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.79. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

About First Business Financial Services

(Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.