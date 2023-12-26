Riverwater Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Riverwater Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Masco by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after buying an additional 1,514,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $69,716,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,850,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,590,000 after buying an additional 1,352,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $45,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MAS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.32. 54,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,195. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

