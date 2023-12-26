Xcel Energy Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Saturday, January 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

Xcel Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.37. 187,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,531. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $72.97. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Xcel Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

