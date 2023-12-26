Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:CQE)

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQEGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in social infrastructure properties. Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups.

