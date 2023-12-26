Newmark Property REIT (ASX:NPR) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

Newmark Property REIT (ASX:NPR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.25.

Newmark Property REIT (ASX: NPR) offers investors exposure to a portfolio of well located, high-quality large format retail properties that are predominantly leased to businesses that are part of the Wesfarmers Limited group (Wesfarmers). The properties within the Portfolio are situated in metropolitan, urban centre and key regional locations that are underpinned by a growing population and a diversified local economy.

