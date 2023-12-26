Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0401 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSY remained flat at $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $2.88.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

