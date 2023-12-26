Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0401 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSY remained flat at $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $2.88.
About Banco de Sabadell
