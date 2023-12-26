Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) Plans $0.12 Final Dividend

Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, December 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Sunday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.
Reef Casino Trust Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.
Reef Casino Trust Company Profile
