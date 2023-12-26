Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) Plans $0.12 Final Dividend

Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, December 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Sunday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

Reef Casino Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Get Reef Casino Trust alerts:

Reef Casino Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Reef Casino Trust owns and leases the Reef Hotel Casino complex located in Cairns in North Queensland, Australia. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Cairns, Australia. Reef Casino Trust is a subsidiary of Reef Casino Investments Pty Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Reef Casino Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reef Casino Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.