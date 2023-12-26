Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Holdings Raised by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 209.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.25. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $98.85.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.